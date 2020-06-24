Matches postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak will run between July 24 and August 8.

Rabat – The Moroccan Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) announced on June 23 that the Moroccan football league (Botola) will resume play with its first match on July 24.

The decision follows a virtual meeting on Tuesday between FRMF and the professional clubs of the first and second national division of Botola, as well as amateur clubs for both men and women’s football.

FRMF President Faouzi Lekjaa announced that the training sessions of clubs from the first and second division of Botola will resume in a first phase on June 25.

The first phase is individual training over the course of 10 days,including only five players in each half of the stadium. The second phase will allow for 20 days of group training, according to a press release by FRMF.

As part of the nationwide ease of the COVID-19 lockdown, FRMF decided with health authorities to subject a sample of footballers to COVID-19 tests for three consecutive days.

As for matches postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, FRMF decided to hold them in the period between July 24 and August 8.

In accordance with International Football Association Board (IFAB) recommendations, FRMF decided to allocate three minutes of rest to players after every 30 minutes of playing.

This aims to avoid players’ physical stress, as they will be playing two matches a week rather than the usual one match every week.

The Botola professional clubs match program follows:

Friday: Two games

Saturday: Three matches

Sunday: Three matches

Tuesday: Two games

Wednesday: Three matches

On Thursday: Three matches

All football matches had been postponed since March 14, only 12 days after the declaration of the first COVID-19 case in Morocco.

On March 14, after Morocco announced its 17th confirmed COVID-19 case, FRMF decided to extend the postponement indefinitely, pending the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

The resumption of Botola is part of Morocco’s gradual ease of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, carefully bringing about a return to normal life.

The relaxed measures now in place in most provinces and prefectures included the reopening of businesses such as restaurants, as well as the resumption of public transportation between cities and flights on major domestic air routes on June 25.