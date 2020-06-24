Most of the new confirmed cases appeared in professional environments.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 563 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total recorded case count to 10,907.

The ministry reported two additional deaths, with the death toll totaling 216. Today, the mortality rate stands at 2%, marking a marginal decrease.

Morocco also recorded 61 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 8,468. The recovery rate lowered to 77.6%.

In the region of Casablanca-Settat, health authorities reported 47 in the city of El Jadida, in a professional environment; 29 in Sidi Bernoussi; 23 in Mohammedia, in a professional environment; and 10 in Casablanca.

Fifteen of the cases appeared in the city of Marrakech, four in Safi, and one in El Haouz.

Officials confirmed that in the northern region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fahs Anjra saw 93 new cases, 18 in Tangier, 21 in Larache, 12 in Tetouan, and one case in M’diq.

In the region of Fez-Meknes, health officials recorded 14 new cases in the city of Fez.

The ministry also reported that 122 cases were confirmed in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, all in a professional environment in the province of Kenitra.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra registered a total of 168 new cases.

The Ministry of Health reported that it is now conducting more than 20,000 daily tests, reaching 591,757 total tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country on March 2.

The number of active COVID-19 cases throughout Morocco rose significantly, from 1,723 to 2,223. Seventeen of these current patients are in critical condition.

