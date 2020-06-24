Transport Minister: Morocco Resumes 81% of Transport, Logistics Projects

The relaunch of projects coincides with the launch of new ones in various vital sectors.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water, Abdelkader Amara, has announced the resumption of work on 81% of projects related to the transport and logistics sector.

Morocco is dedicating a total of nearly MAD 40 billion ($4.1 billion) to the 988 projects. They are related to road infrastructure, which accounts for 472 of the projects, ports with 29, motorways with 89, railways with 45, dams with 14, and construction with 337, Amara said at the House of Advisors on Tuesday.

The projects have a direct impact on investment, employment, and economic activity.

Transport sector

The transport sector has been severely impacted by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has paralyzed most traffic throughout the country, leaving many professionals in the sector without employment.

Amara stressed that instructions have been given to set up specifications for transport companies and “those responsible for basic infrastructure, in particular bus stations.”

Morocco is continuing to gradually ease lockdown lifts, including in the transport sector. This is bringing some personnel back to work.

The tramway in Rabat-Sale recently expanded its reduced operations, maintaining a limited passenger capacity, and commuter trains have also increased in frequency.

The gradual resumption of public passenger transport through coaches and tourist transport vehicles will start on June 25.

Launch of new projects

The resumption of economic activities in Morocco coincides with the launch of 45 new projects, which are receiving a total investment of MAD 23.38 billion ($2.4 billion).

The Inter-ministerial Investment Commission approved draft agreements and amendments on Wednesday during a meeting chaired by the head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, approving 45 new projects.

The projects are set to offer 3,195 direct jobs and a further 5,406 indirect jobs.

The government allocated MAD 7.72 billion ($800 million), representing 33% of the total approved investments, for the renewable energy sector. The telecommunication sector followed with 32% of the investment budget, industry and trade with 16%, tourism and entertainment with 11%, and transport with 7%.

It also allocated 1%, or MAD 23.38 million ($2.4 million) of the total portfolio to projects within the health sector.