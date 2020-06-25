Morocco Records 372 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Recoveries

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the province of Kenitra has pushed Rabat-Sale-Kenitra to overtake Marrakech-Safi as the region with the second highest case count.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today announced 372 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 11,297, as of 10 a.m. on June 25.

The ministry also confirmed 20 new recoveries from COVID-19 and no new deaths. The total number of recoveries has now reached 8,488, while the coronavirus-related death toll remains at 216.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate to 75.1% and fatality rate to 1.9%.

Morocco currently counts 2,593 active COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 28.24% of the country’s case count, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (16.85%), Marrakech-Safi (16.29%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (16.19%), and Fez-Meknes (10.26%).

The Draa-Tafilalet (5.2%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2.43%), Oriental (1.78%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.28%), Souss-Massa (0.8%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.61%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.08%) regions have all recorded lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 24 and 10 a.m. on June 25, Moroccan laboratories conducted 8,644 tests for COVID-19, including 8,254 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 600,401 COVID-19 tests; 589,104 of the tests yielded negative results.

Today, June 25, is the first day of Morocco’s second phase of easing lockdown measures.

The first phase, from June 11-24, introduced a geographical division of Moroccan regions into two zones based on their epidemiological situations.

Residents of Zone 1 had the right to leave their homes without special authorization. Several businesses were also allowed to resume in the first zone.

Meanwhile, residents of Zone 2 had to continue to self-isolate in their homes and only go outside for work, essential grocery shopping, or medical emergencies.

As of June 25, the vast majority of Moroccan prefectures and provinces will integrate into Zone 1. The second phase of lifting the lockdown introduces more eased measures, including the resumption of businesses such as restaurants, cafes, and hotels, and domestic travel.