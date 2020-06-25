Police in Eastern Morocco Arrest 2 Customs Officers for Drug Trafficking

During the operation, Moroccan security services seized 16 mobile phones, 42 vials of counterfeit liquor, nine kilograms of cannabis, and a sum of money.

Rabat – Police in the city of Oujda, eastern Morocco arrested eight suspects, including two customs officers, for their involvement in drug and psychotropic trafficking on June 24.

One of the suspects is the subject of seven search notices across Morocco for his involvement in trafficking hard drugs, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

The police arrested five others, including one woman, for their involvement in trafficking psychotropic drugs, cannabis, and cocaine.

The statement said the suspects had trafficked the drugs after they received them from the two custom officers who work in depots handling items seized during security operations.

Police arrested the two officers pending investigation, the DGSN said.

During the operation, police seized MAD 201,000, 42 vials of counterfeit liquor, nine kilograms of cannabis resin, five cars, and 16 mobile phones from the home of the suspects.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to clarify the charges against them.

In a similar drug trafficking operation, Morocco also seized two tons of cannabis resin from a truck near Ba Mohamed, a town near the city of Fez.

The operation is part of Morocco’s crackdown against drug trafficking and criminal networks.