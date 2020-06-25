ADD Signs New Partnership to Accelerate Morocco’s Digital Transition

The partnership agreement is expected to finance innovative digital projects in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Digital Development Agency (ADD) has concluded a partnership agreement with Morocco’s Numeric Cluster (MNC) to accelerate the digital transition in the country and promote digital services.

Mohammed Drissi Melyani, the director general of ADD, and Mehdi Kettani, the chairman of MNC, signed the agreement on Wednesday, June 24, through a video conference ceremony.

The main objective of the partnership is supporting innovative Moroccan projects through financing them and organizing networking events.

According to the agreement, the two organizations will also carry out studies about the dynamics of digital innovation in Morocco, a joint press release said.

ADD and MNC’s cooperation is set to revolve around seven main axes: Promotion of a platform for research and development and the digital industrialization of projects, trainings in the digital field, artificial intelligence, the 4.0 industry, digital studies, organization of events, and financing of innovative projects.

Through the partnership, the two organizations “confirm their respective wills to contribute to the development of the digital ecosystem by ensuring its emergence both nationally and internationally,” the press release said.

Created in 2017, ADD is a strategic public institution with financial autonomy. Its main mission is implementing the Moroccan government’s digital development strategy and promoting digital tools and their use among institutions and citizens.

Meanwhile, MNC is a public-private structure created in 2010 with support from the Ministry of Industry. It brings together several actors, including government departments, private companies, startups, education and research institutions, and financial organizations.

The cluster’s main objective is to bring out innovative projects with high added value in several niches, such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, 4.0 industry, and smart education.