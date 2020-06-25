Morocco Introduces New Monitoring System for Industrial Import Products

Morocco extended the initial period of the previous control system to June 19 before introducing a new monitoring system.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy announced on June 24 that the country introduced a new control system for industrial import products as of June 20.

He said the new system came into effect after the expiration of the initial transition period established from February to April 19, and the following extended period.

The ministry extended the transition period on April 17 to last until June 19 due to the ongoing state of emergency.

Under the new system, economic operators will have to assess the conformity of industrial products subject to standard import control.

He said the control will take place at Morocco’s border posts for automotive spare parts, including tires, batteries, brake linings, glazing, filter features, and mechanical control cables.

The system will also concern construction products, such as ceramic tiles, cement, sanitary products, fittings, plastic tubes, wooden panels, as well as gas heaters and gas water heaters.

The same operation will cover wire rods and concrete iron, clothing materials, chargers for mobile phones, circuit breakers, carpets, and baby diapers.

For other industrial products, controls will take place in countries of dispatch, Elalamy said.

The official said that importers will be allowed to domestically carry out the control of their goods arriving after June 20 on an exceptional basis, in the event of challenges to obtain certificates of conformity abroad due to COVID-19 constraints.

The Ministry of Industry invites importers to attach a declaration to the import file at the protnet website, Moroccan television channel 2M reported.

Morocco’s government recently relaunched industrial and automotive activities after more than three months of suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision seeks to revive Morocco’s economy, which was directly affected by the pandemic and suspension of activities.

In the last few weeks, Morocco has been recording unprecedented increases of COVID-19 cases. Between 10 a.m. on June 24 and 10 a.m. on June 25, Morocco recorded 372 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,279.

The country has recorded a total of 8,488 recoveries and 216 deaths.

Morocco’s government finds the increase of the number of cases natural, especially after the gradual lifting of the lockdown.

Morocco is still under a state of emergency until July 10, but most of the country’s provinces are enjoying relaxed lockdown measures.

In Zone 1, cafes, beaches, restaurants, and other public spaces reopened for customers starting today, June 25.