Downloads of Morocco’s ‘Wiqaytna’ COVID-19 Tracking App Exceed 2 Million

Rabat – With the support of the National Control Commission for the Protection of Personal Data (CNDP), Morocco’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior launched a COVID-19 tracking app titled “Wiqaytna” three weeks ago that has since seen over two million downloads.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the number of downloads make the app’s launch an undeniable success. The ministry estimates that the app is one of the most successful in the world of its kind, meaning as a voluntary tracking app, all thanks to civil cooperation.

Using Bluetooth, the app monitors the movement of users. That way, it immediately notifies those who have been in contact with infected users. It is completely optional for Moroccan citizens to download “Wiqaytna,” and it only transmits data to the ministry with user approval. Additionally, it operates anonymously.

As Morocco eases its lockdown restrictions, citizens will ultimately become more active, whether for work or leisure purposes. “Wiqaytna” will be a key element in detecting COVID-19 cases in this phase, since locals will have contact with one another more frequently.

The app assures quick action from health authorities. It measures the distance between users and sends a notification to all those who have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

There are three scenarios regarding notification:

If a user maintains a social distance of more than 1 meter with an identified patient and the chances of being infected with COVID-19 are slim, they are not notified.

If the chances are higher, the user is notified and encouraged to take precautionary measures and be on the lookout for any COVID-19 symptoms.

If the chances of infection are very high, health officials contact the user and ensure the conduction of a screening test.

“Wiqaytna” is an efficient tool to rapidly identify COVID-19 cases, and will be useful in Morocco’s fight against the coronavirus, especially given that with the number of downloads, citizens appear to be taking its use seriously.