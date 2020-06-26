Morocco Confirms 127 New COVID-19 Cases, 60 Recoveries

Approximately 602,362 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-10 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 11,465, as of 10 a.m. on June 26.

The ministry also confirmed 60 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries to 8,560.

Morocco recorded zero fatalities today. The coronavirus-related death toll remains at 217.

The country currently counts 2,688 active COVID-19 cases.

The the new cases emerged in Casablanca-Settat region (57), Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima (21), Marrakech Safi (21), Fez-Meknes (13), Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (8), Bni Mellal Khenifra (3), Rabat-Sale Kenitra (2), and Guelmim Oued Noun (1).

The country’s recovery rate reached 74.66 %, while the rate of fatalities decreased to 1.89%.

Approximately 602,362 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 28.37% of the country’s case count, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (16.68 %), Marrakech-Safi (16.21%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (16.42 %), and Fez-Meknes (10.20%).

The Draa-Tafilalet has 5.11 %, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2.49 %), Oriental (1.75 %), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.28%), Souss-Massa (0.78%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.61%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.08%).

Morocco’s Ministry of Health believes the increase of COVID-19 cases is natural, especially after the country decided to reintegrate most of the provinces to Zone 1 as part of the gradual lockdown lifting.

The government said it will carry out a weekly assessment and determine whether a region should be moved up to zone 2 depending on the epidemilogoy situation.