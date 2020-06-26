Morocco Arrests Cameroonian Man in Fatal Assault, Battery Case

The suspect allegedly used a knife to assault another African migrant, causing his death.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested on June 25 a 26-year old Cameroonian irregular migrant for his alleged involvement in a case of deadly assault and battery in the city of Marrakech.

Using a knife, the suspect allegedly physically assaulted a migrant from Guinea Conakry in the Mellah neighborhood in Marrakech. The victim died from his wounds.

Police seized the weapons used in the crime, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Security services put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The public prosecutor is supervisings the investigation.

Morocco is both a destination and transit country for migrants, wishing to reach Europe.

The country welcomes migrants wishing to regularize their status for stability in Morocco.

The regularization process is part of Morocco’s migration policy that includes new migration and asylum rules to protect migrants’ rights.

The policy also includes an approach to counter human trafficking and irregular migration, a field in which Morocco has positioned itself as a leader.

European countries, like Spain and France continue to tout their cooperation with Morocco in the fight against undocumented migration.

The country thwarted over 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019. Spain announced that it was able to cut irregular migration by half last year thanks to its cooperation with Morocco.

Crackdown on human trafficking and irregular migration attempts continues, with regular operations throughout the years.

One of the most recent operations against an irregular migration attempt came on June 19, when police in El Jadida arrested 23 candidates for irregular migration.