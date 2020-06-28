The Art of Embroidery Moroccan Experts Share Advice for Beginners

Embroidery is an exquisitely detailed art form and its benefits go beyond its aesthetics.

Embroidery is an art that has existed for centuries and its applications are numerous. You can use the method of decorating fabric using a needle and thread for many purposes, from embroidering a unique piece of artwork to decorating your wall, to adding some decorative stitches to your shoes, clothes, or bags to renovate their looks.

It is also an excellent tool to strengthen hand-eye coordination as well as a way to improve academic, emotional, and artistic skills. This art form might have been viewed as a uniquely feminine craft in certain cultures in the past, but now it is an equal opportunity handcraft that anyone can embrace and enjoy regardless of their gender.

Hand embroidery is transforming into a modern trend from a traditional craft, with many popular clothing brands adopting the art in their creations and new collections. Many young artists are now engrossed in embroidery, using their creativity and imagination to take this art to new and exciting places.

It might seem difficult and overwhelming at first, with the intricately detailed stitches, but embroidery can be easy and delightful when following the right approach.

Two expert Moroccan embroiderers shared their experiences with the art form and offered advice to those interested in pursuing it during an interview with Morocco World News.

“I always thought that it was an impracticable art and that I could never create my own pieces but I proved myself wrong the day I stitched three little cactuses and was proud of them, they are actually the reason behind the ‘be.essembroidery’ logo,” said Moroccan embroidery artist and founder of “be.essembroidery,” Safae Benghanem.

Safae found inspiration during her teenage years on the walls of her aunt’s house. They were decorated with little illustrations that she admired as if it was her first time seeing them every time she visited.

Nora Aboutaieb is another prominent, self-taught Moroccan embroidery artist. She took up embroidery as a passion during a challenging phase of her life.

“As an art lover I was always inspired by all kinds of art, yet embroidery caught my interest more since I have a degree in couture. I was in a difficult place in my life, I took a year off to rearrange my plans for the future, needing to find my passion and that’s when I learned about embroidery,” Nora told MWN.

Reasons to start embroidery

“Embroidery is a kind of meditation as well as a stimulator for my imagination and of course it can be used to transmit ideas, it’s a beautiful way of expression,” said Safae when asked about the impact embroidery has on her life.

Embroidery’s appeal lies not only in its decoration purposes. There are many other reasons why people are more and more interested in this art form, such as its potential in the following areas:

Stress reduction

Hand embroidery can be incredibly relaxing and a great meditative form. Living a hectic life is almost impossible to avoid in an increasingly hurried society, and it is easy to neglect mental health. This leads to the accumulation of stress.

The stitch-by-stitch process helps you slow down, disconnect from outside pressures, and concentrate on the task at hand while creating beautiful embroidery pieces.

“Embroidery made me a patient person,” said Nora, adding that it helps put her at ease when going through stressful life events.

Enhancing creativity

Like any other art form, embroidery can enhance your creative flair. With practice and exposure to patterns, colors, and designs, the art can sharpen your brain function and keep your imagination working at full speed.

With continuous training and practice of different stitch patterns and techniques, embroidery encourages the development of creative skills.

“My embroidery style kept changing gradually throughout the years; with more practice, I became more creative with my artwork, and this creativity also helped me in general in my life when generating ideas or dealing with some life problems,” Nora explained.

An expressive tool

Embroidery can be a very personal art. It provides a way to express your unique thoughts, feelings, emotions, and values without words—just with a threaded needle on a piece of fabric.

You can use various vibrant colors and patterns, from bohemian gypsy to elegant and simpler designs, to differentiate your style from others’ and speak your own story.

“My art is a reflective image of who I am, it communicates my emotions and ideas for the world to see and this makes me feel the happiest,” Nora elaborated.

“I’m a color person and this can be revealed in my work. I usually opt for bright colors because they make me feel optimistic and full of life,” said Safae, speaking about her own style.

Inexpensive and eco-friendly hobby

Another reason to take up this art is that it is an inexpensive hobby, compared to many others. It is cheaper in financial cost yet rich in benefits.

Once you are genuinely engrossed in creating embroidery, you can buy specialized materials such as embroidery needles and floss. However, you can also continue to enjoy the handcraft with simple materials found at home and achieve the same sense of joy and satisfaction

The planet is suffering. If we do not take it in our hands to preserve our environment, we will suffer the consequences. Embroidery is a hobby that uses natural materials like cotton or silk, and there is no consumption of water, gas, or electricity in the process. You can even reuse material by sewing a first design then adjusting the fabric and improving it.

Advice for embroidery beginners

Embroidery can help you relax, reduces anxiety and stress, improves brain function, and stimulates creativity, as well as helps in protecting the planet. These benefits may motivate you to practice it and make beautiful art pieces in the process, which the two women say is very much an achievable undertaking.

“If they are really into it then they should start,” said Safae, advising anyone who is genuinely interested in taking up the hobby. “The best way to learn is to start first and then practice makes perfect.”

Nora believes that anyone who is interested in any art form and has the will to practice will inevitably learn and improve: “Take your time in practicing and learning through watching videos and get inspired by other embroidery artists,” she advised.

Safae hopes to see more embroidery workshops conducted in Morocco so that interested people can meet and learn more about the art, discussing intricacies with each other or indulging in related activities.

“Finally I would like to say that whoever is planning on starting embroidery or any other art, just don’t compare your chapter one to someone else’s chapter twenty,” Safae stressed.

Embroidery can be a great way to take a break from a hectic life and enjoy a slow-paced activity away from smart devices. It is important to take it slowly, relish its full benefits, and be proud not only of the product of your work, but of your ability to enjoy the process.