The initiative follows an investigation in collaboration with the International Institute for Opinion Studies (IPSOS), about the issue of discrimination against MREs.

Rabat – The Council of the Moroccan Community abroad (CCME) has called on Moroccan diplomacy and public policy to backup Moroccans Residing Abroad (MRE) by addressing the issue of discrimination.

The initiative follows an investigation in collaboration with the International Institute for Opinion Studies (IPSOS) about the issue of discrimination against MREs.

The study covered young MREs in European countries including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands, revealing several forms of discrimination, such as difficulties in finding jobs, housing and bank loans, as well as the restrictions in practicing religion.

The survey covered a sample of 1,433 young MREs between 18 and 35 years old.

This survey according to CCME was an opportunity for young MREs to use their voices to express feelings about the “daily discrimination” they experience living in Europe.

For job market issues, the study revealed that 62% of the MREs in Italy admitted facing difficulties with customer relations, 55% in France, 54% in Germany, 50% in Spain, 40% in Belgium, 37% in Netherlands.

For MREs facing difficulties in getting promoted at work, 57% of the population live in Italy, while Germany counts 45%, followed by 41% in France, 35% for both Spain and Netherlands, and 30% in Belgium.

In light of these numbers, the CCME Secretary General Abdellah Boussouf called on the Moroccan government to draw European countries’ attention to the discrimination against Moroccans and to take a “more serious approach.”

Boussouf suggested reinforcing the cultural diplomacy between countries in order to demonstrate the Moroccan identity and “the values of tolerance.”

He also called on MREs to increase their presence in NGOs in their countries of residence to defend their rights, as well as the rights of minorities and immigrants. The CCME representative invited young Moroccans to participate in political life to influence public opinion.

For the concerned European governments, Boussouf asked for the application of rights to protect minorities, and respect “the principle of the equality of chances” for all society’s layers.

Boussouf also condemned the political and media discourse “that inspires the feelings of fear towards the other,” calling for a reinforcement of the role of schools in promoting the values of diversity and eliminating stereotypes.

Discrimination in French media

Discrimination acts against Moroccans and Muslims have always sparked scandal and perhaps the most common cases occur in France, whether from the media or the state.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, two French doctors during a live exchange on French television LCI suggested testing COVID-19 vaccines on Africans because “they do not have masks, treatment, nor intensive care.”

The two doctors are Jean-Paul Mira, the head of the intensive care department at the Cochin Hospital in Paris, and Camille Locht, the research director at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).

Following Mira’s suggestion, Locht agreed with the suggestion: “You are right. We are actually thinking about leading a study in Africa… We have already launched a call for bids and we are strongly considering the idea.”

The footage went viral on social media, with more than 600,000 within the first 24 hours, from internet users who condemned the colonialist mindset of the two French doctors, including Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o, who commented “Assassins!”

“Africa is not your playground,” Eto’o wrote in a different publication.

While people around the world expressed feelings of sorrow and empathy for COVID-19 victims, French journalist Emmanuel Lechypre of BFMTV giggled while narrating coverage of Chinese mourners paying respect to COVID-19 victims.

“They are burning Pokemons,” the journalist whispered as the camera demonstrated Chinese officials bowing to pay tribute to their dead.

French political journalist Eric Zemmour said on February 10, during a debate with France’s Secretary of State for Gender Equality and Combating Discrimination, Marlene Schiappa, that Muslims in France who name their child Mohammed or wear veil are engaging in self-discrimination.

Zemmour said that “calling [a] child Mohammed … is self discrimination,” adding that “the parents should have called him Francois.”