Morocco Repatriates First Group of Moroccans Stranded in UK

The operation prioritized elderly and sick people as part of the country’s humanitarian approach.

Rabat – The Moroccan government repatriated the first group of Moroccans stranded in the UK on Friday, June 26.

The flight with 150 Moroccans arrived from London to the city of Marrakech.

The first repatriation operation from the UK prioritized the elderly, the sick, and people in vulnerable conditions.

Consul General of Morocco in London Khalid El Mojaddidi supervised the repatriation operation along with the representative of Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc (RAM) in the UK, Achraf Al Hassani.

The operation is part of Morocco’s efforts to continue to repatriate Moroccans stranded abroad due to the state of emergency and COVID-19 border closures.

Morocco’s government started repatriating its citizens after months of backlash from citizens stuck abroad.

The country managed to repatriate thousands of citizens, including from Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the UAE, Spain, Algeria, Tunisia, and Mauritania.

The country scheduled 30 flights between June 21 and 27 to repatriate 4,644 Moroccans from 17 countries.

The countries include France, Turkey, Serbia, Hungary, Tunisia, Mauritania, the UAE, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, Senegal, Belgium, Italy, Austria, and the UK.

Between June 28 and July 4, flights are scheduled to repatriate Moroccans stranded in Germany, Egypt, Turkey, and the Gulf, among others.

One day before the first flight of Moroccans arrived from the UK, a flight carrying a group of 150 Moroccans stranded abroad landed from Milan in Agadir on Thursday, June 25.

The operation was supervised by the Moroccan embassy in Italy and the consulates general of Morocco.