Morocco Repatriates Second Group of Stranded Moroccans From Netherlands

The first group of Moroccans stranded in the Netherlands arrived in Morocco on June 22.

Rabat – Morocco’s government organized a repatriation operation to bring home a second group of Moroccans stranded in the Netherlands on June 26.

The flight from Amsterdam carrying 150 passengers landed on Friday at Marrakech Menara Airport.

Following Morocco’s procedure with its ongoing repatriation operations, the process prioritized the elderly, the sick, and those who underwent surgeries.

The embassy of Morocco in the Hague, as well as the four consulates general of Morocco in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Den Bosch, and Utrecht, supervised the operation in collaboration with Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Morocco repatriated the first group of Moroccans stranded in the Netherlands on June 22. The flight also carried 150 Moroccans stranded abroad via a flight from Amsterdam to Agadir.

The operations are part of Morocco’s repatriations of Moroccans who have been stranded abroad since March due to closed borders.

Morocco aims to bring home more than 4,000 stranded Moroccans from 17 countries this week.

The country has so far managed to return thousands of Moroccans from several countries, including France, Spain, Algeria, Turkey, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Italy.

The repatriation operations will continue on a weekly basis to ultimately bring home all stranded Moroccans, estimated at over 32,000 before the operations began.

After the phase of repatriations this week, Morocco is planning to repatriate more stranded citizens through flights scheduled between June 28 and July 4. The flights will bring back citizens from Germany, Egypt, Turkey, and the Gulf countries, among others.