Morocco Records 295 COVID-19 Cases, 156 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The Ministry stressed the importance of strictly applying the COVID-19 preventive measures, especially by the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 295 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total recorded case count to 11,633.

The ministry reported one additional death, with the death toll totaling 218. The mortality rate remains at 1.9%.

Morocco also recorded 156 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 8,656. The recovery rate lowered from 75% to 74.4%.

In the region of Casablanca-Settat, health authorities reported 62 new cases in Casablanca, two in El Jadida, three in Mohammedia, and two in Mediouna.

Approximately 25 cases appeared in the city of Marrakech.

A further 21 appeared in Tetouan, 116 in Fahs Anjra, 18 in Tangier, and 10 in the province of Larache.

In the region of Fez-Meknes, health officials recorded 15 new cases in the city of Fez and one in Sefrou.

The ministry also reported that two cases were confirmed in the Kenitra region, four in Temara, and one in Sidi Slimane.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra registered a total of eight new cases, all in the city of Laayoune.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra recorded four new cases, three of which are in Fkih Ben Saleh, and one of which is in Azilal.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded only one case, in the province of Tantan.

The Ministry of Health reported that it is now conducting more than 20,000 daily tests, reaching 620,435 total tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country on March 2.

The number of active COVID-19 cases throughout Morocco rose to 2,759. Twenty of these current patients are in critical condition.