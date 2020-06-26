Morocco ‘Rejects’ Amnesty International’s Allegations of Cyber Spying

The allegation claims Morocco’s government has been targeting Moroccan journalist Omar Radi through cyber spying attacks.

Rabat – Morocco has rejected Amnesty International’s recent report in which the NGO claims that Moroccan government has launched cyber-spying attacks against Moroccan journalist Omar Radi.

The statement published today by the state news agency rejects completely the “allegations of Amnesty International’s report, demanding evidence for the published contents.”

The statement said authorities received the organization’s executive director in Morocco, Mohamed El Siktawi, to express surprise regarding allegations published in the report. Amnesty International claimed it called Moroccan authorities before publishing the report.

“Moroccan authorities deny any contact by Amnesty International,” the statement said.

Morocco said the “publication of the report and the mobilization of 17 media platforms across the world to promote unsubstantiated accusations is part of an agenda targeting Morocco.”

“Part of this agenda is linked to parties that resent Morocco, and the other one is related to competition between economic groups to market equipment used in intelligence,” it said.

Morocco also informed Amnesty International’s executive director in Morocco that the report lacks “material evidence” to prove the allegations.

The statement announced that Morocco requested the executive director of AI to provide the material evidence as soon as possible so Morocco can take action to preserve the rights of its citizens.

Pending the official response from Amnesty International, Morocco’s statement said that it did not notice any new development in the NGO’s approach away from the “slippages that contradict the rules of commitment to defending human rights.”

Amnesty International launched recently an unprecedented campaign on its social media against Morocco.

The London-based NGO sponsored a campaign, calling on Moroccan activists who own an iPhone to follow particular guidelines to see if their phones were subject to cyber spy attacks.

The AI report claims Morocco’s government has been targeting Omar Radi through cyber attacks, alleging that the country used a “sophisticated new technique that silently installed NSO Group’s notorious Pegasus spyware.”

The report, however, does not include conclusive evidence supporting the claims.

Morocco World News called and emailed Amnesty International several times for comments and to ask for material evidence mentioned in the report. Four days and five attempts later, Neil Durkin, AI media and PR manager said his colleagues “should be able to help,” providing no direct feedback.

MWN asked AI to provide other examples of journalists and activists who claimed their phones were subject to cyber attacks. MWN also asked AI about its position regarding claims that the NGO receives funds from undisclosed entities, as well as from some Western governments.

Beyond the questionable influence of funding, Amnesty’s report points to myopia, bias, and an outdated view the organization holds in its evaluations of Morocco.