Morocco Records 221 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Recoveries, No Deaths

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today announced 221 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 11,854, as of 10 a.m. on June 27.

The ministry also confirmed 44 new recoveries from COVID-19 and no new deaths. The total number of recoveries has now reached 8,700, while the coronavirus-related death toll remains at 218.

The new figures decreased Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate to 73.4% and fatality rate to 1.8%.

Morocco currently counts 2,936 active COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 28.01% of the country’s case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (17.54%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (16.21%), Marrakech-Safi (15.89%), and Fez-Meknes (10.09%).

The Draa-Tafilalet (4.94%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2.93%), Oriental (1.7%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.25%), Souss-Massa (0.76%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.6%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.09%) regions have all recorded lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Between 6 p.m. on June 26 and 10 a.m. on June 27, Moroccan laboratories conducted 6,944 tests for COVID-19, including 6,723 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 627,379 COVID-19 tests; 615,525 of the tests yielded negative results.

Morocco is currently in its second phase of easing lockdown measures.

The first phase, from June 11-24, introduced a geographical division of Moroccan regions into two zones based on their epidemiological situations.

Residents of Zone 1 had the right to leave their homes without special authorization. Several businesses were also allowed to resume in the first zone.

Meanwhile, residents of Zone 2 had to continue to self-isolate in their homes and only go outside for work, essential grocery shopping, or medical emergencies.

On June 25, the second phase began and the vast majority of Moroccan prefectures and provinces integrated into Zone 1. The second phase of lifting the lockdown introduced more eased measures, including the resumption of businesses such as restaurants, cafes, and hotels, and domestic travel.