With high temperatures marking the beginning of summer, Moroccan beaches are likely to see a strong revival.

Rabat – The National Meteorology Directorate (DMN) declared in a special bulletin that Morocco will see a heatwave from Saturday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 1 in several provinces.

DMN announced temperatures ranging between 39° and 44° Celsius in several regions throughout the country.

Temperatures between 41° and 44° Celsius will reach the provinces of Aousserd, Oued Eddahab, Smara, Tata, Zagora, and Errachidia on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures between 39° and 42° Celsius will hit the provinces of Figuig, Ouarzazate, Boulemane, Guercif, Fkih Ben Saleh, Kelaat Sraghna, Taza, Taounate, Taourirt, Fez, Meknes, Sefrou, Moulay Yacoub, Sidi Slimane, Khouribga, Beni Mellal, and Oujda on Monday and Tuesday.

In contrast, moderate thunderstorms are expected to hit the provinces of Boulemane, Midelt, Jerada, and Giguig, accompanied by hailstorms and gusts under thunderstorms, on Saturday evening.

On Wednesday, the Eastern region will see weather ranging between warm and hot.

With such temperatures marking the beginning of summer, and with Morocco’s strategy to gradually ease its lockdown underway, Moroccan beaches are likely to revive.

The Moroccan ministries of the interior, industry, and health issued a joint press release on June 21 announcing Morocco’s plan to lift several restrictions on 90% of the Moroccan provinces, starting June 25.

The ease will concern the opening of many cafes and restaurants, as well as beaches, under the respect of social distancing.

Moroccan beaches rank among the cleanest worldwide, with 21 beaches that carry the “Blue Flag” label from the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment.

The “Blue Flag” label is given to beaches and marinas that meet and maintain the organization’s criteria for water quality, safety, and management.