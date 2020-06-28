Morocco Confirms 109 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Recoveries

No fatalities have been recorded this morning.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 11,986 as of 10 a.m. on June 28.

The ministry also confirmed seven new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries to 8,730.

The health ministry recorded zero fatalities this morning. The coronavirus-related death toll remains at 220.

The country currently counts 3,036 active COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s recovery rate reached 72.83%, while the fatality rate decreased to 1.84%.

Approximately 627,958 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 27.96% of the country’s case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (17.72%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (16.12%), Marrakech-Safi (15.88%), and Fez-Meknes (10.02%).

Draa-Tafilalet has 4.89%, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3%), Oriental (1.68%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.26%), Souss-Massa (0.76%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.63%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.09%).

Morocco’s Ministry of Health issued a statement on Saturday, June 27 to reassure citizens and residents that the epidemiological situation is under control despite the emergence of new hotspots.

The government has emphasized that the increase in COVID-19 cases is natural as the country emerges from a three-month lockdown.

Earlier in June, the government decided to reintegrate most of Moroccan provinces to Zone 1 — where residents have fewer restrictions on movement and daily life — as part of the gradual lockdown lifting.

The government moved most major cities to Zone 1, allowing millions of Moroccans to enjoy public spaces, including beaches and restaurants.