King Mohammed VI Receives Recovery Wishes From Tunisian President

The phone call comes after Morocco’s FM relayed a diplomatic message from the King to the president of Tunisia on June 10.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI received on June 27 a phone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, who wished the monarch a speedy recovery after his June 14 heart surgery.

A statement from Morocco’s royal cabinet said the president of Tunisia wished King Mohammed VI a “speedy recovery” and sent “his best wishes for good health.”

The monarch underwent heart surgery at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat after he presented a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder, atrial flutter, on June 14.

The surgery was the second of its kind after the King underwent heart surgery in Paris in February 2018.

The phone call comes a few weeks after Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita conveyed on June 10 a message from the King to Saied at the presidential palace of Carthage near the capital Tunis.

The diplomatic message concerned “bilateral relations, the means to further develop them, and regional and international situations.”

King Mohammed VI has been receiving recovery wishes from various Arab and African leaders. The latest call was from the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimur, on June 24.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are also called the Moroccan monarch.

King Abdullah II of Jordan, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and other royals also called the King.

Morocco maintains friendly diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation, and trade with all of the aforementioned states.