Moroccan Police Arrest Man for Inciting Violence Against Security Services

The suspect shared a photo of a fake gun, threatening homicide and inciting violence against security services.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested on June 27 a suspect for his alleged involvement in making intentional homicide threats and inciting violence against security services.

Judicial police arrested the suspect in Beni Mellal, central Morocco, in collaboration with the city’s security services, said a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

توقيف شخص بمدينة بني ملال، للاشتباه في تورطه في نشر محتويات عنيفة وصور مفبركة لسلاح ناري، يهدد فيها بارتكاب جرائم القتل العمد والتحريض على ارتكاب جنايات وجنح ضد عناصر القوات العمومية. pic.twitter.com/hpd2qtjK5O — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 27, 2020

Police intervened after the suspect shared “violent content” and a fake photo of a shooting gun, threatening to use it for intentional murder. Investigations enabled police to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

The judicial police, under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office, conducted a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and identify the suspect’s motives for publishing the digital content and causing panic among citizens.