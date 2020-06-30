Every year on June 30, Morocco celebrates the battles of the tribes of Ait Baamrane in the province of Sidi Ifni against Spanish colonizers.

Rabat – Morocco celebrates today the 51st anniversary of the recovery of the southern city of Sidi Ifni and the completion of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

On June 30, 1969, Morocco managed to expel the Spanish occupation forces, with international backing, from the city of Sidi Ifni, 169 kilometers south of Agadir.

The Moroccan High Commission for Former Resistants and Former Members of the Liberation Army marked the occasion by saying the commemoration of this historical event represents pride for all Moroccans, for its symbolic historical value.

This event brings back the epic of national combat, the value of resistance and global mobilization, and the solid attachment of the Moroccan people to their nation, from the Sahara to the North of the country, according to the commission.

The commission also praised the tribes of Ait Baamrane for the “high militant spirit” they showed in the fight against foreign occupation, highlighting the value of the battles for territorial integrity and religious sanctity.

The Ait Baamrane tribes are located in the province of Sidi Ifni, surrounded by Tiznit from the North and Guelmim from the South. These tribes contributed to the Moroccan resistance against the occupation by providing the northern provinces with weapons and ammunition.

Sidi Ifni played a major role in strengthening guerilla organizations and was a stronghold for the training and formation of the liberation army.

The liberation of Sidi Ifni marked a significant step in Morocco’s decolonization process in Western Sahara, following the recovery of all territories that were under the French Protectorate in 1956.

The recovery process in Western Sahara went through several steps, including the recovery of Tarfaya and Tan-Tan in 1958 following the Ifni War.

The war started in October 1957 between the Moroccan Liberation Army and colonialist Spain, backed by French troops, and ended in June 1958, resulting in 8,000 fatalities among Moroccans.

Following the Ifni War, Morocco went on to target Sidi Ifni, 400 kilometers north of Tarfaya, with backing from the UN Security Council.

UN Resolution 2027, issued on December 16, 1965, urged Spain to take the necessary measures to liberate the Ifni territory, as well as the rest of Western Sahara.

Morocco fully claimed the region following the historic Green March in November 1975. The march gathered over 350,000 Moroccans from all over the country, protesting against the Spanish colonization of Western Sahara.

The Green March led to the signing of the Madrid Pact on November 14 of the same year, marking the end of the Spanish military presence in Western Sahara.