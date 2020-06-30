COVID-19 Moroccan Airports Negotiate Parking Fees for Idle Cars

Moroccans stranded abroad during the COVID-19 state of emergency travel restrictions can breathe easy knowing they will not be charged extra fees for unintended travel days.

Rabat – Travelers unable to return to their parked vehicles at Moroccan airports no longer need to stress over racking up a hefty bill of daily fines. Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) implemented special tariff conditions for travelers whose cars remained idle in airport parking lots due to the suspension of international flights under the COVID-19 state of emergency.

“ONDA, in agreement with its partner managers of car parks at Moroccan airports (Sogeka, Mamounia Tours, Frenad services, Cg Park), has taken the initiative to apply special tariff conditions corresponding only to the initial period of travel,” the agency announced in a statement on June 29.

“Thus, parking is free for the entire period after the date scheduled for the return.”

Travelers should present their identification documents and original airplane ticket, indicating their return travel date, to be charged the normal daily rate for initially intended travel dates only.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, Morocco suspended all international flights on March 15. While Morocco has received considerable attention for it’s proactive and committed response to the pandemic, the country has also received criticism for “abandoning” its citizens.

Approximately 33,000 Moroccans were left stranded in other countries and unable to return home due to the government’s delay in organizing repatriation flights until late May. Thousands of citizens have since been repatriated and are required to quarantine for at least nine days. The government has vowed to bring at least 5,000 stranded Moroccans home per week.

Many have thinned their wallets after months of hotel stays and unexpected daily living expenses. Those concerned over adding extra parking lot fees to their bills can breathe easy knowing that their parked cars will not come with an extra cost.