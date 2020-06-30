Heatwave in Morocco to Continue Until Saturday

From the south to the north, the new heatwave will hit several regions across the country.

Rabat – Morocco will experience a new heatwave from Tuesday, June 30 to Saturday, July 4, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) said on a special note on Tuesday.

The DMN forecasts temperatures ranging from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius Tuesday in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Errachidia, Es-Smara, Tata, Zagora, and the interior of Aousserd, Boujdour, and Oued Eddahab, in southern Morocco.

Temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius will hit Beni Mellal, Bouleman, Kelaat Sraghna, Figuig, Fkih Ben Saleh, Guercif, Jerada, Khenifra, Khouribga, Ouarzazate, Oujda Angad, Taourirt, Taroudant, and Taza the same day.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius will hit the provinces of Assa Zag, Errachidia, Es-Smara, Tata, Zagora, and the interior of Aousserd, Boujdour, and Oued Eddahab.

The DMN forecasts temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees Celcius in Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Kelaa des Sraghna, Essaouira, Figuig, Fkih Ben Saleh, Guelmim, Guercif, Jerada, Khenifra, Khouribga, Marrakech, Oujda-Angad, Rehamena, Settat, Taourite, Taroudant, Taza, and Youssoufia.

On Friday and Saturday, temperatures ranging between 42 and 46 degrees Celsius will hit Aousserd, Assa-Zag, Boujdour, Errachidia, Es-Smara, Oued Eddahab, Taroudant, Tata, and Zagora.

The new heatwave follows a similar spike in temperatures ranging between 39 and 44 degrees Celsius that began June 27.

The DMN issued a note about the heatwave last week, saying it will continue until Wednesday, July 1.

The heatwave might encourage people in regions with eased lockdown measures to take a trip to the beach to sunbathe and have a refreshing swim.

Most of the regions facing hot weather enjoy fewer restrictions on movement, so long as they take into account all preventive measures recommended by the government.

While the heat will make for a great beach day, Morocco’s dry, hot weather this year had an adverse effect on agriculture.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced earlier this month that it allocated MAD 350 million ($35.89 million) to assist farmers affected by the lack of rainfall during the agricultural season.

The ministry launched the initiative to assist Moroccan farmers on an “exceptional basis” after having assessed the effects of drought since March 14, Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch said on June 1.

The official said the ministry started dispatching the financial aid in mid-April instead of July to mitigate the impact of the rainfall deficit on farmers.