Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi Shares Heartfelt Farewell to Borussia Dortmund

Hakimi said the time has come to close a very beautiful stage in his life.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi has ended his chapter in the German football professional league with a warming message to pay tribute to Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi shared a photo on his social networks announcing the end of his chapter with the German club.

“The time has come to close a very beautiful stage in my life. After two wonderful years, I’m ready to leave this club that has given me so much,” he said.

He also shared thanks to his teammates and coaching staff for “the love and trust they have shown me all times. I also want to thank the wonderful fans who have supported us unconditionally in every game.”

Hakimi expressed wishes to meet with his former club and teammates again.

“I hope that one day our paths will cross again. See you soon Borussia Dortmund!” he said.

The football player spent two seasons with Dortmund with significant achievements that led to Bundesliga dedicating several titles to the young player, including the fastest player in the German league.

Achraf Hakimi is leaving Dortmund to join Italian giant Inter Milan for a contract of five years.

Real Madrid transferred the international player to Inter Milan for €40 million.

Inter Milan and Real Madrid did not yet announce the news officially, but several reports said Hakimi arrived in Milan for medical testing and to sign the agreement with the Italian club.