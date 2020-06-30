Traffic Accidents in Morocco Continue to Rise Due to Eased Lockdown

Since the government eased lockdown measures in the majority of Moroccan regions, the number of road accidents in the country has steadily increased on a weekly basis.

Rabat – Twelve people died and 1,499 others sustained injuries, including 55 who suffered severe injuries, in 1,103 traffic accidents in Morocco between June 22-28, said a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The main causes of the accidents include drivers’ and pedestrians’ inadvertance, speeding, loss of vehicle control, driving under the effects of alcohol, and other traffic code violations.

Traffic officers recorded a total of 30,761 violations and transferred 9,586 drivers to trial during the second week of June.

Authorities issued 21,175 fines during the same period, for a total value of MAD 4.37 million ($449,000).

Police have also impounded 4,064 vehicles, seized 5,278 drivers’ documents, and withdrawn 244 vehicles from circulation.

Morocco’s weekly figures regarding road accidents and traffic violations have been steadily increasing since the Moroccan government began easing lockdown measures earlier in June.

In the first week of Morocco’s eased lockdown, between June 8-14, Moroccan security services recorded 250% more traffic accidents than the average weekly numbers during the lockdown and 258% more injuries.

The number of violations had also increased by 689%. Meanwhile, the number of fines issued had grown by 754%, and resulted in a 697% rise in their total value.

Finally, the number of impounded vehicles recorded a 605% increase between the lockdown period and the second week of June.

The increasing numbers are pushing Morocco’s traffic accident indicators closer to their normal, pre-lockdown levels.

In recent years, Morocco has recorded an average of 3,000 traffic accidents annually. In 2017, Morocco launched a road safety strategy aiming to bring annual road deaths under 1,900 by 2026.

To reach the objective, the Moroccan government is attempting to include road safety education in school curricula and integrate available technology.

The government is also mobilizing the necessary financial resources to maintain existing roads and build new ones, providing basic infrastructure for the safe use of roads.