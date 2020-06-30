CAF also appointed Moroccan Ali Aissaoui to the post of commercial director.

Rabat – The African Confederation of Football (CAF) appointed on Tuesday Moroccan Abdelmounaim Bah to the post of secretary general of the confederation.

The decision took place during a virtual meeting of the CAF Executive Committee. Bah will replace Mouad Hajji, also Moroccan, who previously occupied the post of secretary general before he resigned in March.

Before his nomination, Bah had been the acting secretary general of the confederation. He had been the commercial director for CAF since 2018.

The committee appointed another Moroccan, Ali Aissaoui, to replace his compatriot in the post of commercial director.

Bah earned a master’s degree in electronic engineering sciences in 2004 from the National School of Civil Aviation in France and worked as a television broadcast engineer for a French telecom company.

Bah then worked as a director of television production for French holding Lagardere Media.

CAF appointed in May six other Moroccans to represent the standing committees of the confederation for the years 2020 and 2021.

The list includes Faouzi Lekjaa, who is the president of the Royal Federation of Football (FRMF), as CAF vice president, and Hamza El Hajoui, as a member of the Organising Committee for the African Nations’ Championship Commission (CHANhttps://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2019/12/289971/morocco-football-chan/).

Meanwhile former footballer Mustapha Hadji has been appointed a member of the Organising Committee for the under 17-year-old (U-17), under 20-year-old (U-20), and under 23-year-old (U-23) championships.

CAF appointed Abderrazak Hifti to represent Morocco on its medical committee. Tarik Sijilmassi received the post of president of the Audit Committee, and Mohammed El Mokhtari was appointed to serve as a member of the finance committee.

CAF’s decision to appoint Bah follows the announcement of the postponement of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), from 2021 until 2022, in light of the spread of COVID-19.

The confederation’s president, Ahmad Ahmad, recently stated that the suspension of African football will remain unchanged until the outbreak is brought under control.