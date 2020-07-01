In Pictures: 10 Most Breathtaking Moroccan Beaches

Morocco’s beaches are favorite destinations for travelers who enjoy the country’s stunning vistas.

Dedicated free-lance journalist with three years of experience as a news correspondent, translator, and editor.

Rabat – Morocco’s diverse natural landscapes make it one of the world’s top travel destinations, and Moroccan beaches are at the center of attraction for tourists and locals alike.

The North African country boasts a variety of beautiful resorts and amazing sightseeing that offer peace of mind away from the stress of work and monotony of daily routines.

From the mighty Atlas Mountains to golden coastlines to the gigantic sand dunes in the south, Morocco has some of the best natural attractions in the world.

In the summer months, Moroccan beaches should be at the top of every world traveler’s bucket list.

In addition to being a paradise for swimmers and sunbathers, some Moroccan beaches, like those in Dakhla, are considered the country’s most attractive venues for water sport enthusiasts, offering ideal conditions for windsurfing, jet skiing, sailing, wakeboarding, and surfing.

Charrana Beach, Nador

Along northern Morocco’s Mediterranean coast, Charrana Beach in Nador boasts breathtaking aqua waters and a pristine shoreline hugged by rocky mountains.

Plage Blanche (White Beach), Guelmim

Guelmim, in southwestern Morocco, is often called the Gateway to the Desert, but this city has much more to offer than camel tours.

The stunning Plage Blanche has sandy shores as far as the eye can see, making it the perfect destination for a private beach picnic.

Agadir Beach

Agadir’s iconic beach is equipped with lifeguards, volleyball nets, umbrellas, and lounge chairs, and flanked by a bustling seafront promenade. With dozens of nearby hotels, Agadir beach is a favorite of tourists.

Laghzira Beach, Mirleft

Laghzira Beach in Mirleft, southwestern Morocco, is one of the more unique-looking Moroccan beaches. With its formidable sienna rock formations, Laghzira is a must-see for travel bloggers.

Dalia Beach, Tangier

You can’t go wrong with a day trip to Tangier’s Dalia Beach, also known as Ain Dalia. This calm coastline is perfect for family outings.

Quemado Beach, Al Hoceima

A massive resort looms over the pristine Quemado Beach in Al Hoceima, northern Morocco, making it a great option for tourists looking for no-hassle relaxation.

Imsouane Beach, Essaouira

The strong trade winds enveloping the crescent-shaped Imsouane Beach in Essaouira, western Morocco, make this beach top-rated site for surfing, windsurfing, and kitesurfing.

Oued Chebika, Tantan

The other-worldly sand dunes of Oued Chebika in Tantan add to the diversity of Moroccan beaches. The city of Tantan is not often on a typical tourist’s bucket list, but if you find yourself in southwestern Morocco, Oued Chebika is worth the trip.

Dragon Beach, Dakhla

Dakhla’s Dragon Beach is another top destination for watersports enthusiasts. With dreamy blue-green waters, pale sands, and winds ideal for windsurfing and kitesurfing, Dragon Beach is perfect for adventurists.

Moulay Bousselham Beach

The beach in Moulay Bousselham, a serene fishing village in the Kenitra province, is one of the most versatile Moroccan beaches. With a lagoon on one side and a vast Atlantic coastline on the other, Moulay Bousselham Beach makes for a fun day trip from Rabat.