Morocco Confirms 63 New COVID-19 Cases, 58 Recoveries, No Deaths

The country currently counts 3,390 active COVID-19 cases, with a recovery rate of 71.3% and a fatality rate of 1.8%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases between 6 p.m. on June 30 and 10 a.m. on July 1. The country’s total case count currently stands at 12,596.

The health ministry also announced 58 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 8,978. Morocco’s recovery rate is now at 71.3%.

Health authorities did not record any new coronavirus-related deaths. The country’s death toll remains at 228, while the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

The new figures slightly increased Morocco’s active COVID-19 case count to 3,390.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the domestic outbreak, with 27.25% of the country’s total case count.

Meanwhile, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (18.29%) and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.66%) has led the two regions to overtake Marrakech-Safi (15.49%), previously the second-most affected region.

The remaining regions of Fez-Meknes (10.09%), Draa-Tafilalet (4.65%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4.25%), the Oriental (1.68%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.21%), Souss-Massa (0.73%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.6%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.11%) continue to record relatively lower increases in their case counts.

Between 6 p.m. on June 30 and 10 a.m. on July 1, Moroccan laboratories conducted 8,534 COVID-19 tests on suspected cases, of which 8,471 came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 689,725 COVID-19 tests, 677,129 came back negative.