Rabat-Sale Tramway Company Increases Fleet Frequency Again

Rabat – The Rabat-Sale tram company announced it expanded its eased measures, increasing its fleet frequency starting today, July 1.

The action is in line with the gradual resumption of activities in the twin cities of Rabat and Sale, the company said in a statement.

The decision, under guidelines of the local authorities, will extend tramway scheduled fleet operations to function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Sunday instead of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trams will pass by every 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Fleet will arrive every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m during the same days.

Frequency will resume to arrivals every 20 minutes between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, tramway fleet will run every 20 minutes.

The company recalled that a double tramway will continue to carry 240 passengers as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus by avoiding crowding.

On June 10, the Moroccan Ministry of Equipment allowed all transport means to resume operations, with a 50% capacity rate.

The decision seeking to safeguard the safety of citizens stipulates that all transport fleets hitting the road should respect the rate of a maximum 50% capacity of the service vehicle, and preventive measures.

The tramway company continues to provide hydrological gel through dispensers installed near the entrance doors of tramways, reassuring citizens that its staff maintain regular disinfection and cleaning operations.

The company recommends its customers take the tram only in case of absolute necessity and follow guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The company issued a similar statement on June 11 to say it would continue to announce frequency extensions as they come.