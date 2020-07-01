Italy Imposes 15-Day Isolation for Travelers from Outside Schengen Area

Italy remains cautious as the European Union opens its borders to 14(+1) approved non-Schengen countries on July 1.

Rabat – Travelers wishing to visit Italy from outside the Schengen Area will be required to quarantine for 15 days upon entering the country.

According to the June 30 press release on the Italian Ministry of Health’s website, the compulsory isolation period will begin on July 1 and continue for a period of at least two weeks.

The notice came as the European Union prepared to open its borders on July 1 to 14(+1) to travelers from non-Schengen countries, including Morocco. Despite the EU’s travel permissions, states within the union reserve the right to implement country-specific regulations and travel restrictions.

Considering Italy’s overwhelming number of confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, the country is choosing to open its borders with prudence. The Ministry of Health will permit travelers under specific circumstances including work or study needs, health reasons, and other urgent matters.

Approved travelers from outside the Schengen Area will not enjoy the freedom to travel within the country until they complete their quarantine.

“The situation on a global level remains very complex. We must prevent the sacrifices of the Italians from being frustrated in recent months,” said Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza after signing the official order.

In addition to Morocco, the EU also approved travelers from Tunisia, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, New Zealand, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, and China to enter the Schengen Area starting July 1. Certain countries’ approval status will remain pending until reciprocity measures are met.

Although Morocco’s international land, air, and sea travel remains suspended due to the country’s continued state of emergency measures, sources indicate that Morocco may open its borders not long after July 10.