Morocco Confirms 103 New COVID-19 Cases, 106 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The health ministry calls on citizens to rigorously respect the COVID-19 preventive measures to avoid the contamination of diabetic people and those who suffer from cardiovascular diseases.

Rabat – Moroccan health authorities confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 90% of which were identified through monitoring people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients.

This brings Morocco’s total case count, since the beginning of the outbreak on March 2, to 12,636.

Health officials did report any fatalities, and the death toll remains at 228. The mortality rate is now 1.8%.

During the same period, Morocco also saw the recovery of 106 patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,026. The recovery rate is now 71%.

Of the 3,382 active cases in the country, seven patients are in critical condition due to either the heightened risk of old age or existing chronic diseases.

The Ministry of Health reported it has conducted a total number of 698,128 COVID-19 tests since March 2.

The geographical dispatch of the new cases

The region of Casablanca-Settat reported a total of 22 cases. Approximately twelve are in Casablanca, five in Mediouna, two in Mohammedia, and three in Sidi Bennour.

The Ministry of Health also reported 12 new cases in the Marrakech-Safi region, with five each in Marrakech and Safi and the remaining two cases in El Haouz province.

A further six new cases were confirmed in the northern region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima. Five of these news cases are in Tangier and one case is in M’Diq.

The region of Fez-Meknes saw the appearance of 40 new cases. Approximately 37 cases are in Fez, two in Sefrou, and one in Meknes.

Nine cases were confirmed in the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra. Six are located in Kenitra and three in Temara.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded six cases — all in the city of Laayoune.

Three cases appeared in the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, all in the city of Dakhla.

Another five cases were found in the Oriental region — three in Oujda and two in Jerada.