Rabat – Mobile app stores are now offering a new Moroccan application called “Sada9a,” meaning charity, created to facilitate philanthropic donations of money, goods, or services to people in need.

Designed by young Moroccan entrepreneur Hicham Kadiri, the application connects individuals in Morocco who are either in need of donations or willing to offer them.

The application is mainly set for donations such as second hand household appliances, clothing, shoes, and food. Donations also include services, such as free lessons for school students who cannot afford private teachers.

Organizers declared in a press release that posting a need or an offer only takes 20 seconds, thanks to the ease of handling the application, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP). This indicates that any smartphone user could easily use the app, without advanced knowledge of technology.

Individuals who seek help via Sada9a are able to locate nearby donors within a radius of 10 kilometers, and can extend the range if they so choose.

Sada9a is a social, human and non-profit project which is completely free to use for all parties involved according to the same source.

The video describing the app explains that the initiative came with the objective of consolidating the spirit of solidarity between Moroccans and facilitating donation operations.

“Entrepreneurship for me, must above all have an interest in social development and must contribute to improving our society and the future of our country. This is the reason why I created Sada9a,” said the Moroccan entrepreneur.

With a slogan that says “do good, forget it, and it will come back to you,” Sada9a emerged during the COVID-19 crisis, which severely affected vulnerable Moroccan communities. It may well add to nationwide efforts in mitigating the negative repercussions of the crisis through solidarity.