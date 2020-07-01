Morocco Repatriates 150 More Stranded Moroccans From France

The flight took into account all of the prescribed preventive measures to preserve the safety of citizens.

Rabat – A flight repatriated a group of 150 stranded Moroccans from France today, July 1. The flight took off from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, landing at Marrakech Menara Airport.

An aircraft of flag carrier Royal Air Maroc brought back the Moroccans who had been stranded in France due to closed borders and suspended air, land, and maritime travel since March.

The flight benefited citizens who traveled to France for short stays, as well as citizens in vulnerable situations and ill people who went to the European country for surgery.

The humanitarian operation also prioritized the repatriation of elderly people.

The consulate general of Morocco in France organized the trip in collaboration with French authorities.

The first phase of repatriation operations for Moroccans stranded in France started on June 22, bringing home hundreds of people from several cities, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Bordeaux.

Morocco also repatriated groups of Moroccans stranded in Japan and Turkey on June 30.

The flights are part of the operations that the government scheduled last week and this week to bring back citizens from 17 countries.

Another repatriation campaign is now underway, ongoing until July 4. It will bring back citizens from several countries, including Germany, Egypt, Turkey, and Gulf countries.

Repatriated citizens must spend a nine-day period in quarantine at hotel establishments after undergoing a screening test.

In cases of infection, authorities take patients to hospitals in charge of treating patients with COVID-19.