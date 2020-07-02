Morocco Confirms 218 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Recoveries, No Deaths

The increase in the number of cases is due to the mass screening methods Morocco recently adopted to identify possible carriers of the virus at an early stage.

Rabat – As of 10 a.m. July 2, Morocco has recorded 218 new COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health announced in its morning update on the epidemiological situation.

With the newest confirmed cases, Morocco’s total number of COVID-19 infections reached 12,854.

The number of recoveries as of 10 a.m. jumped to 9,052 after 26 people recovered.

No deaths were reported in the last 16 hours, the death toll remains at 228.

Casablanca-Settat has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 27.04%.

Casablanca-Settat is followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (18.51%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.37%), Marrakech-Safi (15.38%), and Fez-Meknes (10.21%).

Draa-Tafilalet has 4.56%, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4.66%), Oriental (1.64 %), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.18 %), Souss-Massa (0.72 %), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.61%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.12 %).

There are 3,574 COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently receiving treatment.

Morocco’s recovery rate has reached 70.42%, while the fatality rate stands at 1.77%.

Approximately 692,783 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the last few days represents a slight decrease compared to the previous fortnight. Over the past two, Morocco’s Ministry recorded as many as 300 cases a day due to the emergence of new hotspots and the increase in mass screening.

The health ministry reassured citizens that such a surge in the number is natural as it seeks to identify all cases at early stages for an efficient treatment. The ministry also continues to call on all Moroccans and residents to stay alert and to abide by all the recommendations related to preventive measures to avoid contamination.