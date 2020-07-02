Morocco Builds New Field Hospital for COVID-19 in El Jadida

The hospital is the latest in a series of temporary medical facilities the government has built to host COVID-19 patients.

Rabat – Moroccan authorities are transforming the Exhibition Fair of El Jadida into a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

The structure is expected to receive patients who contracted the coronavirus in the nearby Jorf Lasfar COVID-19 hotspot.

Over the past week, more than 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an industrial production unit in the Jorf Lasfar port, one of Morocco’s major phosphate and fertilizer export ports. The port is also key for coal imports.

Local authorities called on the services of Casa Event and Animation, a company launched to develop and promote Casablanca internationally, to build the field hospital. The company also participated in the building of Casablanca’s field hospital for COVID-19, one of the largest in Africa.

Construction works on the hospital began on June 26 and are expected to finish this week. The medical facility’s location is the largest exhibition fair in El Jadida. It is known for hosting several important events throughout the year, most notably the International Horse Fair.

The field hospital is the latest in a series of medical infrastructures built to host COVID-19 patients. Moroccan authorities built all the field hospitals near cities where the number of COVID-19 infections is high.

The field hospital of Benguerir hosts patients from the Marrakech-Safi region. Two hospitals in Benslimane and in Casablanca care for patients from Casablanca-Settat. Meanwhile, a more recently-built hospital in Sidi Yahya El Gharb was created to host people infected in industrial hotspots in Kenitra.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced in early June that all COVID-19 patients in Morocco would be transferred to the hospitals of Benslimane and Benguerir to free up other facilities. However, a recent surge in cases after Morocco eased its lockdown measures led the authorities to retract the decision and continue to create more care facilities.