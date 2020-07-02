Ministry of Culture Enters Partnerships to Support Morocco’s Museums

Morocco’s Ministry of Culture has signed three new agreements to support national artists and museums.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and National Museums Foundation (FNM) are strengthening their partnership after signing three separate agreements to share and promote the cultural wealth of the country.

The first agreement regards the loan of 100 works by Moroccan artists from the unexposed collection held by the Department of Culture. A joint press release by the two collaborating organizations announced their plans to exhibit the works throughout the country and internationally.

Secondly, in order to enrich the FNM’s collections and assist artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, MAD 2 million ($200,000) will be contributed toward a program of acquisition of works by Moroccan professional artists residing in Morocco.

The National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco (BNRM) will support the third agreement, which concerns the digitization of the FNM collections through high definition scanning.

As Morocco works to regain the country’s economic footing, following a prolonged lockdown as part of the state of emergency’s measures, leading stakeholders are launching multi-dimensional partnerships and new investments to alleviate financial burdens.

The latest agreements aim to restore Moroccan artists’ socio-economic position by featuring their unique contributions in both museums and virtual spaces.

Morocco’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Othman El Ferdaous and the President of the National Museums Foundation, Mehdi Qotbi officiated the signing of the three conventions in a ceremony on July 1. On June 30, El Ferdaous announced that the ministry would be investing MAD 50 million ($5.167 million) to leverage the country’s active cultural and artistic associations.

In addition to providing new funding to the visual and performing arts sector, Morocco is also working toward implementing programs and increasing financial support for cinematography and books and publishing.