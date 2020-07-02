Amzazi Encourages Morocco’s Baccalaureate Students Ahead of Exams

The education minister wished students the best of luck and encouraged them to trust themselves.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Professional Training Said Amzazi has reassured baccalaureate candidates and educational staff that all necessary COVID-19 preventive measures have been taken to ensure the proper conditions for a smooth running of the exams.

Amzazi made the remarks in a motivational video addressed to baccalaureate candidates on Thursday.

The measures he referenced include frequent sterilization and disinfection of spaces dedicated to exams in addition to the provision of masks and hand sanitizer to students. He also highlighted the importance of social distancing.

The government spokesperson specified that the questions of the baccalaureate exams will only include the courses taught before the suspension of in-person classes, namely the courses given until March 14.

In the lead-up to the exams, the Ministry of Education has implemented several pedagogical measures aiming at ensuring equal chances at success between candidates allowing them to obtain the most favorable results.

Amzazi also called on students to trust themselves while also urging them to avoid any misbehavior that would jeopardize their exam results. He also wished them the best of luck in this transitive period that will lead to new educational prospects.

The ordinary session of the unified national baccalaureate examination will start on Friday, July 3 for those candidates who are attending school, while the ordinary session of the unified regional exam started on Tuesday, July 1 for independent candidates. The retake exams are scheduled for July 22-24.

The tests will take place in 2,155 test centers, including 100 covered halls, 145 amphitheaters, and 1,910 schools with no more than 10 candidates per classroom. The education ministry also dedicated 371 centers for the correction and grading of the exams across several provincial directorates.

This year, a total of 441,238 candidates have registered to take the exam, 49% of whom are female.