Morocco Records 246 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Recoveries, 1 Death

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today announced 246 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 13,215 as of 10 a.m. on July 3.

The ministry also confirmed 68 new recoveries from COVID-19 and one new death. The total number of recoveries has now reached 9,158, while the coronavirus-related death toll stands at 230.

The new figures reduced Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate to 69.3%. Meanwhile, the country’s fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 3,827 active COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases in the country has steadily increased in the past few weeks after it dipped as low as 595 on June 5.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, with 26.69% of the country’s case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (19.01%), Marrakech-Safi (15.51%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.07%), and Fez-Meknes (10.56%).

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4.57%), Draa-Tafilalet (4.43%), Oriental (1.6%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.15%), Souss-Massa (0.7%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.61%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.11%) regions have recorded lower numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Between 6 p.m. on July 2 and 10 a.m. on July 3, Moroccan laboratories conducted 9,674 tests for COVID-19, including 9,428 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 725,527 COVID-19 tests, 712,312 yielded negative results.

Morocco is currently in the second phase of easing lockdown measures.

The first phase, from June 11-24, introduced a geographical division of Moroccan regions into two zones based on their epidemiological situations.

Residents of Zone 1 had the right to leave their homes without special authorization. Businesses in certain sectors were also allowed to resume in the first zone.

Meanwhile, residents of Zone 2 had to continue to self-isolate in their homes and only go outside for work, essential grocery shopping, or medical emergencies.

On June 25, the second phase began and the vast majority of Moroccan prefectures and provinces integrated into Zone 1. The second phase of lifting the lockdown introduced more eased measures, including the resumption of businesses such as restaurants, cafes, and hotels, and domestic travel.