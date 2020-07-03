Germany, Czech Republic Exclude Morocco from EU Safe Countries List

Most of the countries that left Morocco off the list have more COVID-19 cases and deaths than Morocco has recorded since the outbreak of the virus.

Rabat – Germany, Czech Republic, and Hungary will not allow travellers from Morocco to cross their borders despite the EU’s decision to feature Morocco among the “safe countries” permitted to charter flights into the Schengen area.

Starting July 2, travellers from 11 countries out of the 15 EU-approved safe countries will be able to enter Germany. The European country excluded Morocco,Algeria, Serbia, and Rwanda from the safe list, Schengen Visa Info reported.

In Germany, over 196,000 people have contracted the coronavirus. Around 180,000 patients recovered from the virus, and 9,063 people have died, whereas the death toll in Morocco currently stands at only 230.

The Czech Republic also shortened the 15 safe countries to only eight, excluding Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, China, Rwanda, Uruguay, and Georgia.

The country has confirmed 353 coronavirus-related deaths. As many as 12,178 people have contracted the virus and 7,822 have recovered.

Hungary, however, rejected the EU list entirely.

The country’s PM Viktor Orban said the EU decision does not serve the healthcare interests of his country’s citizens.

Hungary’s death toll stands at 588, while confirmed cases have reached 4,172, including 2,752 recoveries.

On June 15, the EU finalized the list of “safe countries” whose citizens could be permitted to enter the Schengen Area beginning July 1, including Morocco.

The EU said it will evaluate the list in two weeks depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in all of the countries selected.

Several EU countries have not responded to the EU decision. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Germany, Sweden, and Spain have all released a statement.

Sweden announced its decision to allow travellers from Morocco to enter its territories, while Spain said it is ready to open borders with Morocco if the arrangement is reciprocated.

Morocco’s borders remain closed as part of the government’s measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The country closed its borders in mid March.

It remains to be seen when Morocco will open its borders. The government is set to issue an announcement about Morocco’s lockdown measures before July 10, the date marks the end of the state of emergency extension.

With borders closed, Morocco is focusing on reviving its economy through relaunching industrial activities and domestic flights.

Moroccan domestic tourism has also kicked off.