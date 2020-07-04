According to DGSN, the investigation based on victims’ claims led to the arrest of the officer as well as a woman suspected of being a partner in the fraud, in exchange for a sum of money.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police in Casablanca referred a police officer to the public prosecutor on Saturday for allegedly scamming civilians through a fraudulent recruiting scheme.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) declared in a press release that the judicial police led a preliminary investigation based on complaints of victims of the officer’s fake “police recruiting.”

According to DGSN, the investigation led to the arrest of the officer, as well as of a woman suspected of involvement in the fraud for financial gain.

Security services put the main suspect in custody for further investigation.

Moroccan police have recently arrested a number of force members suspected of corruption or involvement in bribery cases related to drugs.

On June 25, judicial police of the eastern province of Errachidia found in the vehicle of a Meknes police chief 200 kilograms of cannabis resin.

The policeman was accompanied by his 15-year-old son and three other family members.

Police arrested the man and all his family members. Officers put them in custody for further investigation, to determine the level of implication of each suspect.

On May 17, police of Tangier arrested four people, including a police officer working for DGSN, for their suspected involvement in an international drug trafficking case and “breaching professional secrecy.”

The police officer had allegedly been covering up the other suspects’ operation related to the export of cocaine. DGSN seized 25.5 kilograms of pure cocaine during the operation.

On June 17, officers arrested a police inspector in the southern city of Laayoune for alleged corrupt involvement in the trafficking of drugs.

Police investigations revealed that the police inspector accepted money in exchange for covering up the drug traffickers’ case.