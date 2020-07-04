Morocco Reports 534 COVID-19 Cases, 169 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The city of Safi saw a surge of COVID-19 cases today after the discovery of 253 cases in a fish processing plant.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported an additional 534 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, meaning the total case count now stands at 13,822. It added that 97% of the new cases were discovered through monitoring people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients.

The new cases were located in ten Moroccan regions out of 12 total, which shows that the pandemic is propagating at a larger scale.

The ministry announced two more deaths, bringing the death toll to 232.

Officials announced that another 169 patients recovered in the last day and that the total recovery count has reached 9,329.

There are now 4,261 active cases in the country, according to the ministry, and 18 patients are in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health also reported that a total of 734,627 COVID-19 tests in Morocco yielded negative results since the beginning of the outbreak.

The geographical dispatch of the new cases

The region of Tangier-Teoutan-Al Hoceima saw 55 new cases reported. Approximately 36 appeared in Tangier, 14 in Tetouan, four in Larache, and one in Ouazzane.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra saw the appearance of 34 new cases — all in the city of Laayoune.

Approximately 93 cases appeared in the region of Fez-Meknes — 92 in Fez and one in Moulay Yaacoub.

The hardest-hit region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 59 new cases, with 45 in Casablanca, four in Mohammedia, and 10 in Mediouna.

The Marrakech-Safi region discovered 266 cases — 253 of which originated in a fish processing plant in the city of Safi. Nine are in Marrakech, and four in Kelaat Sraghna.

A further seven cases were discovered in the region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra. Six appeared in Fqih Bensalah and one was identified in Beni Mellal.

Nine cases were confirmed in the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra. Seven of them were discovered in Kenitra and two in Sidi Kacem.

Seven more cases appeared in the Oriental region. Six are in Oujda, while one is in Jerada.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region registered three cases, two of which are in Tan Tan and one in Sidi Ifni.

One additional case appeared in Dakhla.