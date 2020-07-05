Authorities Incinerate Nearly 15 Tons of Cannabis in Morocco’s Dakhla

The south inter-regional directorate of customs estimates the value of the incinerated drugs at $15.887 million.

Rabat – Authorities in Dakhla, southern Morocco, incinerated 14.53 tons of cannabis resin and other drugs on July 4.

The south inter-regional directorate of customs said the incinerated drugs also included 6.33 tons of fragrant tobacco, 144,941 packs of cigarettes, and 150 kilograms of kif, a type of cannabis.

Authorities also incinerated 28 kilograms of tobacco leaves, 220 grams of tobacco powder, and 180 liters of gasoline.

Moroccan customs services estimate the value of the destroyed drugs at MAD 154 million ($15.887 million).

Security services in the Dakhla Oued Eddahab region seized the drugs in less than three months.

Representatives of local authorities and security services supervised the incineration. Taoufik Mohamed Abdouh, the authorizing officer of customs in Dakhla, said the operation reflects the efforts of Morocco’s security units to combat international drug trafficking and smuggling.

Abdouh said he is satisfied with the efficiency and mobilization of all security services, including customs, the Royal Gendarmerie, and national security to combat drug trafficking.

Saturday’s operation followed other recent security processes to incinerate large quantities of cannabis resin and other drugs in Laayoune and Dakhla.

On July 1, authorities incinerated 12 tons of cannabis resin, as well as 36 kilograms of kif and 29 hookahs.

On June 30, authorities incinerated 15 tons of cannabis resin, as well as 14 tons and 664 kilograms of fragrant tobacco, and psychotropic tablets.

Authorities estimate the value of drugs at MAD 180 million ($18.569 million).

Morocco’s security services have been carrying out strict monitoring operations to detect drug trafficking attempts throughout the country.

In 2019, police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and derivatives, while Moroccan customs services seized an additional 119 tons of the same drugs last year.