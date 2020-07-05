Morocco Records 393 New COVID-19 Cases, 396 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Despite the recent surge in active cases, the majority of the country’s residents continue to enjoy the relaxations on lockdown measures that came into effect on June 25.

Rabat – With the detection of 393 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Morocco’s total case count has reached 14,215 as of 6 p.m. on July 5.

After the Ministry of Health announced a staggering 310 new infections in its 10 a.m. coronavirus update, an additional 83 cases have been confirmed. Active cases now total 4,255.

The ministry also reported 396 recoveries in 24 hours, announcing 81 this morning. Total recovered patients stand at 9,725 and the recovery rate is 68.41%.

Meanwhile, three deaths have been reported since the evening update on July 4, including two this morning. The death toll has reached 235 and the fatality rate is 1.65%.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have excluded 751,365 suspected cases. Laboratories throughout the country carried out 16,783 tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the majority of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases (3,660), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2,602), Marrakech-Safi (2,518), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,003), and Fez-Meknes (1,516).

Casablanca-Settat’s cases account for 25.17% of the national total, while Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima claims 18.51% and Marrakech-Safi has 17.8%.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 676 cases, followed by Draa-Taffilalet (586), Oriental (220), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (160), Souss-Massa (92), Guelmim-Oued Noun (83), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (16).

Since the COVID-19 outbreak at a red fruits packing plant in Kenitra, the Ministry of Health has consistently reported more than 100 new cases of the virus per day, reaching highs on June 19 (539 cases), June 24 (563 cases), and July 4 (534 cases).

Despite the recent surge in infections, the majority of the country’s residents continue to enjoy the relaxations on lockdown measures that came into effect on June 25.

Residents of Zone 1 can move unrestricted and enjoy dine-in options at cafes and restaurants operating at 50% capacity. Major commercial complexes have also reopened, along with some leisure and entertainment spaces such as gyms and hammams given that they operate at no more than 50% of their capacity. Beaches and sports fields are also open to the public, but visitors must respect social distancing guidelines.

Highways, public roads, and railways reopened between cities, and domestic flights are operational. Domestic tourism activities resumed with hotels and other accommodation services permitted to operate at 50% capacity, and domestic flights are in high-demand, according to Royal Air Maroc.

Meanwhile, Zone 2 residents must continue to limit their movement. Entering or exiting Zone 2 is also forbidden without official authorization.

In both zones, curfews have been eased. However, cinemas, wedding spaces, museums, public swimming pools, wedding parties, and funerals remain prohibited or closed around the country.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until July 10, as announced on June 9.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Ben Slimane, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Draa-Tafilalet region, El Hajeb, El Haouz, El Jadida, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Ifrane, Kelaat Sraghna, Khemisset, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Mediouna, Meknes, Mohammedia, Moulay Yakoub, M’diq-Fnideq, Nouaceur, Oriental region, Ouezzane, Rabat, Rhamna, Sefrou, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Souss-Massa region, Taounate, Taza, Tetouan, Youssoufia

Zone 2: Assilah, Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Tangier NEW AS OF JULY 5: Safi