80-Year-Old Moroccan Man Sits for 2020 Baccalaureate Exams

Age is not a criteria if one is determined to fulfill their dreams.

Rabat – A picture of a Moroccan man aged almost 80 years old sitting for Morocco’s 2020 baccalaureate exams has been going viral on social media.

The photo shows the man wearing a jellaba and a face mask while answering questions on his exam paper.

The determined exam taker received applause and encouragement from a score of Moroccans, who took to social networks to show support. Some even called on the Ministry of Education to reward the man for his determination.

This is not the first time that an older candidate sat for the high school-level national exams. Last year, a 70-year-old Moroccan woman participated in the 2019 baccalaureate exams.

هي الهمم والارادة لا حدود لها .ما يميز امتحانات الباكلوريا لهاته السنة مرشح مسن عمره 79 سنة كما تبين الصورة . لو كنت… Posted by ‎الهم نتمازيرت‎ on Saturday, July 4, 2020

The 2020 baccalaureate exams kicked off on July 3 and will continue until July 9. Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi said on July 5 that the first phase of exams took place with normal conditions.

This year, some 441,238 candidates are participating in the baccalaureate exam nationwide against the unprecedented backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry emphasized the importance of social distancing during the exams, mobilizing large venues such as amphitheaters and sports complexes.

All candidates, proctors, and relevant facilitators must adhere to strict preventative measures during the exams. The exam centers are providing protective face masks and sterilized equipment.

Exam center halls, desks, chairs, transportation vehicles, documents, envelopes, and all other necessary equipment are thoroughly and continuously disinfected during the exams.

Candidates are equipped with hand sanitizer and face masks and undergo temperature checks.

Baccalaureate literature students have finished their exams. Scientific students will test on Monday, July 6.

The ministry will announce exam results on July 15. The retake exams are scheduled for July 22-24.

The final results of baccalaureate exams will be announced by July 29 at the latest.