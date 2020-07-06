Morocco Confirms 114 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Recoveries, No Deaths

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country currently stands at 4,257.

Rabat — Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s total case count to 14,329 as of 10 a.m. on July 6.

Moroccan health authorities also announced 112 new recoveries from COVID-19. The total number of recoveries has now reached 9,837, marking a national recovery rate of 68.6%.

The ministry did not announce any coronavirus-related deaths in its latest update. The death toll remains at 235, while COVID-19’s fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.6%.

The new figures have slightly increased Morocco’s active COVID-19 case count to 4,257.

Since the start of the domestic outbreak on March 2, the Casablanca-Settat region has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in the country (3,667 cases), followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2,659 cases), Marrakech-Safi (2,582 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,005 cases), and Fez-Meknes (1,556 cases).

The remaining seven regions have recorded less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases each, ranging from 16 cases in Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab to 688 in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

Between 6 p.m. on July 5 and 10 a.m. on July 6, Moroccan laboratories conducted 7,496 tests for COVID-19, including 7,382 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 773,076 COVID-19 tests. Approximately 758,747 of the tests yielded negative results.