China-Arab Cooperation Forum Lauds Morocco’s Efforts to Defend Palestine

Morocco has been among the vocal countries advocating independence for Palestine and for the preservation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Rabat – The China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) expressed appreciation on Monday for Morocco’s efforts in support of the legitimate rights of Palestinians and in defense of the city of Jerusalem.

Arab League states and China commended King Mohammed VI’s efforts during the ninth CASCF ministerial meeting.

Both parties also reiterated Morocco’s position, rejecting Israeli plans to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian state.

The forum reaffirmed that any implementation of such plans represents a “serious escalation of Israel’s politics and aggressive practices, and a serious violation of the rights of Palestinian people.”

Morocco’s ambassador to Ramallah, Mohamed Hamzaoui, reiterated Morocco’s position regarding the Palestinian cause last week, saying that the North African country will remain a “key defender” of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

He warned that Israel’s actions, including its plans to annex parts of the West Bank, “undermine all efforts to restore justice and peace.”

During the Forum’s meeting, participants discussed means to develop the forum and its future prospects and to enhance cooperation between the Arab states and China, including in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope China and Arab states can take the meeting as an opportunity to enhance strategic communication and coordination, steadily advance cooperation in various fields including pandemic response, promote the building of the China-Arab community with a shared future to continuously go deeper and more practical, so as to better benefit the peoples of the two sides,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Morocco and China share strong diplomatic relations, with mutual vows from officials from both countries to continue to develop their ties.

The most recent vows came on July 3 during a meeting between China’s ambassador to Morocco, Li Li, and Morocco’s speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki.

At China’s initiative, the forum was established in 2004 to boost cooperation between the Asian country and Arab states.

The forum holds its meeting at the ministerial level every two years.