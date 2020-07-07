Morocco Confirms 186 New COVID-19 Cases, 108 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

King Mohammed VI asked the minister of health about the evolution of the pandemic in the country during a ministerial council on Monday.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 186 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,565 as of 10 a.m. on July 7.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 4,045, a slight decrease compared to recent weeks. The infection rate is 27.77%.

During the Tuesday morning update, the health ministry also confirmed 108 recoveries. A total of 10,281 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Morocco.

The ministry has reported two deaths related to the virus since 6 p.m. on July 6, increasing the death toll to 239.

Morocco currently has a 70.59% recovery rate and a 1.64% fatality rate.

Approximately 786,722 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco in March.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 25.49% of the country’s total case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (18.52%), Marrakech-Safi (17.89%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (13.85%), and Fez-Meknes (11.04%).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 4.92%, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (4.02%), Oriental (1.59%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.13%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.82%), Souss-Massa (0.63%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.11%).

On Monday, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb emphasized that the COVID-19 situation in Morocco is stable and under control. The statement came after King Mohammed VI inquired about the epidemiological situation in the country during a ministerial council.

“The increase in the number of people recently reported as infected is mainly explained by the widening of collective screenings [at an early phase],” the minister said.

Ait Taleb announced that a national scientific commission is monitoring the evolution of the pandemic.