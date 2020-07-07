Moroccan Police‌ ‌Grant‌ ‌Journalist‌ ‌Omar‌ ‌Radi ‌Provisional‌ ‌Release‌ ‌

Omar Radi and his colleague Imad Stitou had a public fight with another journalist on Sunday, leading to their arrest.

Rabat – Moroccan police released Le Desk journalists Omar Radi and Imad Stitou on Monday, a day after they were arrested following a fight with a journalist from Chouf TV.

Radi’s lawyer, Miloud Kendil, told AFP that police intend to prosecute the journalists for “drunkenness and insults.”

Police arrested Radi and Stitou on Sunday, July 5, after they had a heated argument with a cameraman from Chouf TV outside of a bar, reported Le Desk on Monday.

Le Desk alleged that the cameraman has provoked Radi in the past.

Chouf TV, however, claimed Radi attacked the cameraman, who was with his wife and son.

“The journalist was with his wife and son when they were about to leave their car but he was surprised by Radi the ‘spy’ along with his colleague Stitou and some of his companions who were entirely drunk,” Chouf TV reported.

Radi’s arrest came amid a judicial investigation he is currently facing for his alleged involvement in actions to undermine “the integrity of the state.”

The Moroccan government has accused Radi of receiving funds from a foreign agent and says it has evidence to support these claims, but has not revealed the agent’s identity out of respect for “the customs and traditions of the international community.”

The journalist has denied having links and receiving funds from the agent.

The judicial investigation came shortly after Amnesty International published a report alleging that the Moroccan government launched “cyber-spying attacks” against Radi.

Morocco has denied the accusations, questioning the credibility of the NGO and underlining the June 22 report’s lack of tangible evidence to support its allegations.

The government has demanded an immediate, official statement from Amnesty International about its claims against Morocco, calling for material evidence to prove the report’s allegations.