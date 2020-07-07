Morocco to Reopen Mosques July 15

Rabat – The Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday the gradual reopening of mosques in Morocco starting Wednesday, July 15, during the duhr (afternoon) prayer.

The ministry said it made the decision after consulting with health authorities regarding measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Local committees will monitor the implementation of preventive measures at mosques, the ministry said.

Mosques, however, will remain closed during Friday afternoon prayers until further notice.

The ministry called on worshippers to abide by all preventive measures, such as the wearing of face masks and respecting social distancing by keeping a distance of 1.5 meters from others.

The statement warned against any gatherings inside the mosques before or after prayers, urging citizens to avoid crowds and shaking hands.

The ministry’s decision is part of Morocco’s gradual lockdown lifting, which began in some parts of the country on June 11.

The country closed mosques and other public spaces, such as cafes and restaurants on March 16 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco has confirmed 14,565 COVID-19 cases, including 10,281 recoveries and 239 deaths to date.